Flirting with record highs Wednesday

By Brooke Laizer
 3 days ago

Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures have warmed up a ton in the last 24 hours, so we are waking up 30 degrees above yesterday’s mornings lows!

Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again!

Expect lots of clouds with sunshine as temperatures rise out of the near 80 Wednesday afternoon.

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 60s and 70s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Our next system arrives Thursday with rain chances out ahead of the front. We’ll drop to the 50s for highs as your weekend approaches.

wgno.com

A freeze for parts of the area tonight

Temperatures are dropping Friday evening with most of the area already down into the mid to upper 40s. Winds continue to diminish across the north as well although will likely stay strong enough in the immediate New Orleans area to keep us well above freezing. Friday night will likely be...
SUN, LA
wgno.com

Low end severe risk accompanying Thursday’s front

Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures have warmed up a ton in the last 24 hours, so we woke up 30 degrees above yesterday’s mornings lows!. Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again!. Expect lots of clouds with sunshine as temperatures...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fire rages at Lower Ninth Ward scrapyard

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a fire at EMR Southern Recycling, better known as Southern Scrap, in the Lower Ninth Ward. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Florida Ave. It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused black plumes of smoke to be seen across the city, including parts of the Westbank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday

Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
