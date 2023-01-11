Read full article on original website
Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi
A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Starkville Daily News
Melby talks to Friends of Library about his book
For its first Books and Authors event of the year, the Friends of the Starkville Library welcomed Pete Melby to talk about his new book, “Third in Line.”. Melby taught landscape architecture at Mississippi State University for 35 years. As part of his courses, classes worked on coastal edge projects in Biloxi creating natural beaches and salt marshes.
Starkville Daily News
Selmon introduced as MSU Director of Athletics
At Oklahoma, it’s a sacred name. Brothers LeeRoy, Lucious and Dewey made up a trio that was so legendary inside their home state of Oklahoma, the University erected a statue of all three that stands on the grounds today. Family is everything to the Selmons and that’s never been more evident than when the next star of the group Zac made his initial appearance on the campus of Mississippi State on Friday morning.
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
Two Rankin County students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students will be representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week March 4-11. On Wednesday, the USSYP announced that high school students Joshua Emerson Bowman and Nadia Esmee Harden will join Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during that week. Both […]
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
mageenews.com
Mississippi State Fairgrounds Hosts Heart of the Horse Expo and Trainers Challenge
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Fairgrounds Hosts Heart of the Horse Expo and Trainers Challenge. STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
wcbi.com
MSDH reports deadly fungus found in central Mississippi care facility
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a deadly fungus has been found at a central Mississippi long-term care facility. Candida Auris (C. Auris) primarily affects people already being treated for serious or chronic health conditions. The fungal infection is most often seen in hospitals...
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
Starkville Daily News
Hill, Myles of SHS on Mississippi/Alabama All-Star rosters
Je'Niecia Hill of the Lady Jackets and Makhi Myles of the Jackets will play for the Mississippi teams. The rosters were announced on Thursday by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. In considering Hill, SHS girls coach Kristie Williams said the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game selection is just a reward for her...
Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
