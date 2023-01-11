Read full article on original website
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
WOWO News
Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding
(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns
Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
High school changes, lower health care costs, affordable housing on House GOP's agenda
Indiana House Republicans plan to focus on remaking high school education, trying to lower health care costs and creating affordable housing in the 2023 session. The proposed high school changes in HB 1002 would put a greater emphasis on work-based learning – things like apprenticeships and internships. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) also stressed the need for flexibility.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers reintroduce legislation to allow partisan school board elections
INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. As some school board meetings and elections have grown more heated in recent years, some argue voters should have a...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
Indiana lawmakers want scholarship accounts for workforce training in high school
A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career scholarship accounts similar to Indiana’s education savings accounts, which grant eligible families a portion of their school’s K-12 tuition support dollars to seek special education services and therapies from providers outside...
Statewide initiative helps Indiana schools address shortage of special education teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, if you look at the job openings in virtually any local school district, you'll see a long list of positions that need to be filled. And at virtually every district, special education jobs top the list. It's been a continued struggle to find teachers who...
Anya Rader Wallack: OneCare Vermont Is Improving Quality Of Care, Reducing Costs
Caledonian-Record, The (VT) OneCare Vermont is improving the health of Vermonters and lowering the cost of health care. (ACO). We partner with health insurance companies, hospitals, independent medical practices, community health organizations and community collaborators to improve the quality of health care and make it more affordable for Vermonters. OneCare is an important piece of the health care reform puzzle.
DeSantis continues three-year fight to cut prescription costs
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – Continuing a fight over drug prices, Gov. said Thursday that he will push legislation this spring aimed at limiting the influence of large pharmacy benefit managers that he accused of driving up costs. DeSantis went to. The Villages. , the sprawling. Central Florida. retirement haven,...
Jan. 15 is deadline to sign up through MNsure
Hometown Focus (Virginia, MN) Want to get healthy or stay well in 2023? Start the year off right by adding "get covered" to your. resolutions and signing up for comprehensive health insurance through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental coverage. January 15, 2023. , is the last day of.
Quartz insurance fined $500,000 in Illinois for mental health, addiction violations [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Jan. 14—Quartz, the Sauk City -based health insurance company partly owned by UW Health. for violating mental health and addiction parity laws, which say coverage can't be more restrictive for mental illness or addiction than for other medical conditions. A market exam from 2021...
wrtv.com
IRS warns Indiana taxpayers of tax scams as season begins January 23
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 tax season officially begins on January 23, and scammers are gearing up to steal your personal information and your money. Typically, scammers make threatening or alarming calls posing as the IRS. “Tax time is scam time,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS. “They...
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
Mississippi health care provider to pay $1.87M to settle false claims to Medicare and Medicaid
Prosecutors said that a Mississippi clinic has agreed to pay $1.87M to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
More Colorado primary care doctors are opting out of insurance as direct-pay model grows
After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn't helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in.
