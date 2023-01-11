ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WOWO News

Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
The Center Square

Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding

(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

High school changes, lower health care costs, affordable housing on House GOP's agenda

Indiana House Republicans plan to focus on remaking high school education, trying to lower health care costs and creating affordable housing in the 2023 session. The proposed high school changes in HB 1002 would put a greater emphasis on work-based learning – things like apprenticeships and internships. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) also stressed the need for flexibility.
InsuranceNewsNet

Pritzker Administration Announces A $500,000 Fine For Quartz Health Insurance Corporation For Violation Of The Mental Health Parity And Addiction Equity Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced today a $500,000 fine for. for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring health insurance plans to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana lawmakers want scholarship accounts for workforce training in high school

A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career scholarship accounts similar to Indiana’s education savings accounts, which grant eligible families a portion of their school’s K-12 tuition support dollars to seek special education services and therapies from providers outside...
InsuranceNewsNet

Anya Rader Wallack: OneCare Vermont Is Improving Quality Of Care, Reducing Costs

Caledonian-Record, The (VT) OneCare Vermont is improving the health of Vermonters and lowering the cost of health care. (ACO). We partner with health insurance companies, hospitals, independent medical practices, community health organizations and community collaborators to improve the quality of health care and make it more affordable for Vermonters. OneCare is an important piece of the health care reform puzzle.
VERMONT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Jan. 15 is deadline to sign up through MNsure

Hometown Focus (Virginia, MN) Want to get healthy or stay well in 2023? Start the year off right by adding "get covered" to your. resolutions and signing up for comprehensive health insurance through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental coverage. January 15, 2023. , is the last day of.
MINNESOTA STATE
wrtv.com

IRS warns Indiana taxpayers of tax scams as season begins January 23

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 tax season officially begins on January 23, and scammers are gearing up to steal your personal information and your money. Typically, scammers make threatening or alarming calls posing as the IRS. “Tax time is scam time,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS. “They...
orangeandbluepress.com

Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System

This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

