David Furgason
3d ago
it's just a republican game to defund public schools to make them fail so they can privatize it, they're trying it in all the republican controlled states. if they can give my tax dollars to private schools I shouldn't have to pay for it
10
crawdad
3d ago
If I can't afford to send my child to a private school I sure as hell don't want my tax money going to that school. NO.
13
Judy Mckillip
3d ago
consider the accounts of the elderly and low income people that don't fit into Elite status. so many schools are there and yet home schooling due to the teaching of classes. what happened to education,and teaching children to grow with pride and become the best you, you can be in your life. has greed, power and control over taken out Midwest values and common sense?
5
Comments / 22