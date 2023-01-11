ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4 News Kansas City

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Pet food company will move HQ to Overland Park’s Aspiria

Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it wants to grow into the Kansas City metro area. The company stated it chose Aspiria for its new headquarters after “an extensive search in the Midwest region,” according to a press release. While the Hill’s headquarters are moving, the company will keep...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS

