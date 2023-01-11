Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Related
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
Kansas City legal group, tenants demand improvements at Stonegate Meadows
Tenants at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in Kansas City teamed up with a legal group to demand action to resolve unsafe property conditions.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
KCTV 5
Independence School District sees massive rise in applications following implementation of 4-day week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Independence School District saw a 450% increase applications this year. The school district attributes the sharp increase to it’s decision to implement a four-day school week next fall. “We consistently hear from people that we are now interviewing that the four-day work week is...
Independence officials discusses where to spend revenue from marijuana sales tax
Independence city leadership considered Thursday night how they might use money brought in by their own marijuana sales tax.
kcur.org
Johnson County Commission ends livestreaming of public comments, despite protests from residents
Rules regarding public comments instituted by new Johnson County Commission chair Mike Kelly remain in place after Kelly’s first meeting Thursday, despite some opposition from residents and other commissioners. Several residents attended Thursday’s meeting — Kelly’s first as chair — in person to protest the new rules, which end...
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
Belton discussing new rules for marijuana dispensaries
Belton city council to discuss an ordinance that would regulate everything from where a marijuana dispensary could open to when it could operate.
KMBC.com
KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
bluevalleypost.com
Pet food company will move HQ to Overland Park’s Aspiria
Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it wants to grow into the Kansas City metro area. The company stated it chose Aspiria for its new headquarters after “an extensive search in the Midwest region,” according to a press release. While the Hill’s headquarters are moving, the company will keep...
KCTV 5
Teacher applications skyrocket 456 percent due to 4-day school week vote: superintendent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School District became the largest in the state to move to a 4-day school week. A 6-1 vote on Dec. 13 approved superintendent Dr. Dale Herl’s plan to make the Independence School District a more attractive place to work for teachers, support staff and bus drivers.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Beloved Kansas City Zoo polar bear Berlin dies
Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear who lived at the Kansas City Zoo for the last decade, died Wednesday, zoo officials said Thursday. She had lived at KC Zoo for the last decade.
Comments / 0