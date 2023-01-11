GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.

