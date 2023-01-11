Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
GIPS Board of Education chooses interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Matt Fisher will be taking over for the next 17 months at Grand Island Public Schools. At Thursday’s meeting the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Fisher. Officials said he will start Feb. 1, until then Dr. Robin Dexter will...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
News Channel Nebraska
Police substation going into Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
News Channel Nebraska
James M. Lee
Hastings resident James M. Lee, 86, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Private family interment will take place at the McCook Cemetery, McCook, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
News Channel Nebraska
Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr
Former Hastings resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills found in traffic stop
AURORA, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they arrested two Arizona men for thousands of suspect fentanyl pills in an Interstate 80 traffic stop near Aurora. The Nebraska State Patrol said they two men, 27-year-old Jesus Quinones and 44-year-old Daniel Alvillar, were arrested for 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills Thursday around 8:30 a.m.
