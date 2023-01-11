The National Weather Service said a brief EF-1 tornado was on the ground in western Kentucky and part of southern Illinois just after 2 a.m. Thursday. A survey team determined that the tornado was on the ground for about 7 miles from just north of Monkey's Eyebrow in northern Ballard County before crossing the Ohio River at the Ballard/McCracken County line into Illinois near the Hillerman community in Massac County, northwest of Joppa.

BALLARD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO