Culvert work could slow traffic south of downtown Murray
Culvert work underway in Calloway County could slow traffic along US 641-Business just south of downtown Murray. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor, Harper Construction, is working on three culverts near the South 4th Street/US 641-Business intersection with Vine Street. KYTC said there will be brief lane closures while concrete and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
westkentuckystar.com
Damage in Ballard, Massac counties determined to be EF-1 tornado
The National Weather Service said a brief EF-1 tornado was on the ground in western Kentucky and part of southern Illinois just after 2 a.m. Thursday. A survey team determined that the tornado was on the ground for about 7 miles from just north of Monkey's Eyebrow in northern Ballard County before crossing the Ohio River at the Ballard/McCracken County line into Illinois near the Hillerman community in Massac County, northwest of Joppa.
cilfm.com
Detour on I 57 – Sunday, Jan. 15th beginning at 7pm – Monday, Jan. 16th at 7am
Drivers on Interstate 57 will be seeing a detour this weekend as the Illinois Department of Transportation will close a portion of the highway to demolish a bridge south of Marion. The interstate will be closed to all traffic between the 45 mile marker and the 54 mile marker starting...
westkentuckystar.com
Flurries possible overnight with wind chill in teens
After a record-tying 68 degrees on Wednesday, blustery north winds are shoving temperatures down through the 40s this evening and bringing a bitterly cold morning on Friday. The National Weather Service in Paducah says a low Friday morning of 29 combined with 30-mph gusts will cause a wind chill of 13 for early risers.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
westkentuckystar.com
Southern Illinois drought conditions steadily improve
Thanks to several timely storms and rain showers since early December, southern Illinois has seen tremendous improvement in drought conditions that had reached severe levels in the fall. Over the last 30 days, the worst areas in Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties have progressed from extreme drought on Dec. 6...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom
PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
westkentuckystar.com
Bullet found on gym floor at Crittenden Elementary
Police were called Monday to Crittenden County Elementary School after teachers discovered a bullet on the gym floor. The school posted on social media that no danger or threat was suspected at any time. They said the Crittenden County Sheriff's office and the school resource officer immediately searched classrooms, including...
