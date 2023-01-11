ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithland, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Culvert work could slow traffic south of downtown Murray

Culvert work underway in Calloway County could slow traffic along US 641-Business just south of downtown Murray. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor, Harper Construction, is working on three culverts near the South 4th Street/US 641-Business intersection with Vine Street. KYTC said there will be brief lane closures while concrete and...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass

The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Damage in Ballard, Massac counties determined to be EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service said a brief EF-1 tornado was on the ground in western Kentucky and part of southern Illinois just after 2 a.m. Thursday. A survey team determined that the tornado was on the ground for about 7 miles from just north of Monkey's Eyebrow in northern Ballard County before crossing the Ohio River at the Ballard/McCracken County line into Illinois near the Hillerman community in Massac County, northwest of Joppa.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Flurries possible overnight with wind chill in teens

After a record-tying 68 degrees on Wednesday, blustery north winds are shoving temperatures down through the 40s this evening and bringing a bitterly cold morning on Friday. The National Weather Service in Paducah says a low Friday morning of 29 combined with 30-mph gusts will cause a wind chill of 13 for early risers.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
HAZEL, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Southern Illinois drought conditions steadily improve

Thanks to several timely storms and rain showers since early December, southern Illinois has seen tremendous improvement in drought conditions that had reached severe levels in the fall. Over the last 30 days, the worst areas in Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties have progressed from extreme drought on Dec. 6...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom

PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire

A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges

A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Bullet found on gym floor at Crittenden Elementary

Police were called Monday to Crittenden County Elementary School after teachers discovered a bullet on the gym floor. The school posted on social media that no danger or threat was suspected at any time. They said the Crittenden County Sheriff's office and the school resource officer immediately searched classrooms, including...

