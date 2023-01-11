ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
The Jewish Press

FAA Grounds All Domestic Flights in the US

The United States faced a major disruption of its domestic air travel on Wednesday morning, following the Federal Aviation Administration order halting all domestic flight departures after the NOTAM system that provides pilots pre-flight safety notices went offline. More than 3,500 US flights were delayed before 8 AM ET. A...
People

563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Hours in South Carolina

Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons. The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post. Unfortunately, it was...
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
US News and World Report

North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...
CNBC

Omicron XBB.1.5 does not have mutations known to make people sicker, WHO says

The World Health Organization said the omicron XBB.1.5 variant does not have any mutations known to make people sicker but that it needs more real-world data to draw conclusions about its severity. The WHO said XBB.1.5 is one of the Covid subvariants that is most adept at dodging immunity. The...
US News and World Report

Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge

LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
The Center Square

FAA delays all U.S. domestic flights after system malfunction

(The Center Square) – The FAA on Wednesday delayed all domestic flights until 9 a.m. eastern after a safety system malfunction. The delays began about 6 a.m. "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the agency announced in a tweet. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as...

