Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons. The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post. Unfortunately, it was...

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO