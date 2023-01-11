Read full article on original website
Related
FAA Issues Full Ground Stop for US Flights Over System Failure [UPDATE]
Getty The FAA reports over 32,578 flights were halted across the country within minutes of the NOTAM system's failure.
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
The Jewish Press
FAA Grounds All Domestic Flights in the US
The United States faced a major disruption of its domestic air travel on Wednesday morning, following the Federal Aviation Administration order halting all domestic flight departures after the NOTAM system that provides pilots pre-flight safety notices went offline. More than 3,500 US flights were delayed before 8 AM ET. A...
What the Potential Ban on Gas Stoves Means If You Have One
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering whether to regulate gas stoves due to health concerns from indoor air pollution.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Hours in South Carolina
Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons. The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post. Unfortunately, it was...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
How much should people worry about Covid's newly-dominant XBB.1.5 variant? Our medical analyst explains
Covid-19 infections could rise in the coming weeks due to a combination of this new variant and the fact that many people will have traveled and gathered over the holidays, explains Dr. Leana Wen.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Major Behind-the-Scenes Move (That Impacts Passengers)
The cruise line has accomplished something that passengers should be happy about (even if they don't know it happened).
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
US News and World Report
North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...
Plume-like cloud ‘shot’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines flight seconds before turbulence injured 25, pilot says
A pilot on a Hawaiian Airlines flight said a plume-like cloud “shot” in front of the plane moments before severe turbulence that left more than two dozen people injured and damaged the aircraft last month, federal officials said Friday. The pilot, a captain on the Dec. 18 flight...
'This is not sustainable:' House committee hears grim news on energy front
(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers picked up the gavel for the first time Wednesday as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She led a roundtable discussion about what needs to change with the nation's energy policy to lower high fuel and food costs.
10,000+ flights delayed, canceled after FAA outage, Damar Hamlin is home: 5 Things podcast
An FAA computer glitch grounded thousands of flights, White House won't say when Biden learned about classified documents: 5 Things podcast
CNBC
Omicron XBB.1.5 does not have mutations known to make people sicker, WHO says
The World Health Organization said the omicron XBB.1.5 variant does not have any mutations known to make people sicker but that it needs more real-world data to draw conclusions about its severity. The WHO said XBB.1.5 is one of the Covid subvariants that is most adept at dodging immunity. The...
US News and World Report
Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge
LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
FAA delays all U.S. domestic flights after system malfunction
(The Center Square) – The FAA on Wednesday delayed all domestic flights until 9 a.m. eastern after a safety system malfunction. The delays began about 6 a.m. "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the agency announced in a tweet. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as...
WHO says its chief spoke with Chinese officials, welcomes COVID-19 data
ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's head has spoken with Chinese authorities and the agency welcomed new information about the situation in the country, WHO said on Saturday after Beijing released new data showing a big jump in COVID-19-related deaths.
Comments / 0