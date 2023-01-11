Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
KEYC
Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
KEYC
Sports 1/13/2023
A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo Clinic Health System.
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety seek help finding missing woman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian female, from Mankato. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, January 12, on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black converse shoes. She is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
KEYC
The North Mankato Taylor Library is preparing for its fifth annual adult spelling bee
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Taylor Library will once again be partnering with the Mankato Brewery to host the event. Teams of three or four can compete to not only be crowned superior spellers, but prizes will also be given to best team name, team attire and door prizes. The library says that they’re excited to see teams form once again, and invites everyone to participate regardless of their spelling skill level.
KEYC
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation is naming a post office after late congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn, his predecessor, in his hometown of Blue Earth. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. Mitch...
myklgr.com
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
KEYC
Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks volunteer board members
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
KEYC
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
KEYC
VINE Faith in Action is opening registration for its 2023 diabetes prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The year-long program focuses on prevention and healthy lifestyles, and participants must fulfill risk qualifications in order to start the program. VINE says that prevention is key for long-term health, especially for seniors. This is the seventh year of the program, which is based off of...
KEYC
Arvilla Kain celebrates her 100th birthday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arvilla Kain was born on January 13, 1923, in Wells, Minnesota. Friends, family, and caregivers celebrated Kain’s birthday with a party at Old Main Village. She insisted that the party’s theme had her favorite color: purple!. Kain says today’s celebration was the best party...
KEYC
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
KEYC
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week 4
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Check out Sports Extra highlights from Jan. 13th, 2023.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
Southern Minnesota News
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna mom’s daycare focuses on nature
Owatonna childcare provider Christy Hanson believes children can learn a lot by simply spending time in the great outdoors. After 20 years in the business–“I started when my son was born,” Hanson said–she closed Creative Adventures Child Care & Preschool last August to care for her parents, who both had serious health problems.
KEYC
Our latest Golden Apple Award winner is a history teacher from Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ben Hanel, a history teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato, is our latest Golden Apple Award winner. “I do feel a connection with each and every one of these kids because I get to know them and their families. I’ve grown up with their families,” said Hanel.
KEYC
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
KEYC
Classes continued today at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School after yesterday’s lockdown
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We haven’t had to deal with a lot of actual school lockdowns here. Matter of fact, this is the first one that I recall,” said Janesville Police Chief, David Ulmen. “My youngest- she didn’t really understand what was happening. She just knew that...
Comments / 0