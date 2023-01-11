Read full article on original website
Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
Sports 1/13/2023
A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo Clinic Health System.
The North Mankato Taylor Library is preparing for its fifth annual adult spelling bee
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Taylor Library will once again be partnering with the Mankato Brewery to host the event. Teams of three or four can compete to not only be crowned superior spellers, but prizes will also be given to best team name, team attire and door prizes. The library says that they’re excited to see teams form once again, and invites everyone to participate regardless of their spelling skill level.
The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains the fog and smog. Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains why we've been socked in with fog and smog the past few days.
Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks volunteer board members
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
Mankato Public Safety seek help finding missing woman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian female, from Mankato. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, January 12, on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black converse shoes. She is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Arvilla Kain celebrates her 100th birthday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arvilla Kain was born on January 13, 1923, in Wells, Minnesota. Friends, family, and caregivers celebrated Kain’s birthday with a party at Old Main Village. She insisted that the party’s theme had her favorite color: purple!. Kain says today’s celebration was the best party...
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
Rep. Brad Finstad's first piece of legislation is naming a post office after late congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn, his predecessor, in his hometown of Blue Earth.
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
Sports Extra: Winter Week 4
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Check out Sports Extra highlights from Jan. 13th, 2023.
VINE Faith in Action is opening registration for its 2023 diabetes prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The year-long program focuses on prevention and healthy lifestyles, and participants must fulfill risk qualifications in order to start the program. VINE says that prevention is key for long-term health, especially for seniors. This is the seventh year of the program, which is based off of...
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Classes resume at JWP
The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Our latest Golden Apple Award winner is a history teacher from Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ben Hanel, a history teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato, is our latest Golden Apple Award winner. “I do feel a connection with each and every one of these kids because I get to know them and their families. I’ve grown up with their families,” said Hanel.
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
Fairmont/MCW remains undefeated with win against New Ulm and Redwood Valley
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls wrestling team remains unbeaten scoring 38 points to New Ulm’s 26. The Red Bulls next opponent is Blue Earth Area Saturday at home.
LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
