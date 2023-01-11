ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
KEYC

Sports 1/13/2023

A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo Clinic Health System.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The North Mankato Taylor Library is preparing for its fifth annual adult spelling bee

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Taylor Library will once again be partnering with the Mankato Brewery to host the event. Teams of three or four can compete to not only be crowned superior spellers, but prizes will also be given to best team name, team attire and door prizes. The library says that they’re excited to see teams form once again, and invites everyone to participate regardless of their spelling skill level.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks volunteer board members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety seek help finding missing woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian female, from Mankato. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, January 12, on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black converse shoes. She is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Arvilla Kain celebrates her 100th birthday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arvilla Kain was born on January 13, 1923, in Wells, Minnesota. Friends, family, and caregivers celebrated Kain’s birthday with a party at Old Main Village. She insisted that the party’s theme had her favorite color: purple!. Kain says today’s celebration was the best party...
WELLS, MN
KEYC

Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS

Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation is naming a post office after late congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn, his predecessor, in his hometown of Blue Earth. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. Mitch...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Classes resume at JWP

Do you crave festive cocktails? You may want to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day today!. The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains why we've been socked in with fog and smog the past few days.
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday

A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
MAPLETON, MN

Community Policy