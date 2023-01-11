A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs listed it as their sixth top concern. Fifty-one percent of CEOs globally and 60 percent of U.S. CEOS said they expect a “tepid” year, with most of them not expecting an economic uptick until the end of 2023 or mid-2024.

1 DAY AGO