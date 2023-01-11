ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy

(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say, there’s hope this goodwill from Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro could endure. Mike Straub, spokesman for House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, pointed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

State employees’ day off for Shapiro inauguration to cost $440,000, much less than before

Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend

The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and several state agencies, examined the five-year period from 2016-2021 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one. The post Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial

Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say over expanding voter-identification requirements, curtailing a governor's regulatory authority and giving victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Shapiro announces nominations for Pennsylvania public safety leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced five nominations for public safety leaders in Pennsylvania, including the first woman ever to be appointed as Secretary of Corrections. On Friday, Shapiro announced the nominations of Laurel Harry to be Secretary of Corrections, Randy Padfield to be the Director...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

