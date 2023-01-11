Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
977rocks.com
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
explore venango
Oil City Police Department Granted Nearly $400K for Training & New Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Police Department has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $399,868.00 which will be used for training and equipment. Police Chief David Ragon announced the grant to the mayor and city council at...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
City of Pittsburgh launches new council after Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter open
PITTSBURGH — The Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter is a labor of love for Pittsburgh City Council members. “I don’t know where we would be without it the facility is beautiful, it’s a beautiful example of private-public partnership. That opening was a major feat for us,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill.
977rocks.com
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
977rocks.com
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy
A Crawford County school district voted on a plan that will allow them to perform a ban on library books that they deem obscene or inappropriate. Penncrest School District has been debating this very topic for over a year now, and tonight it came to a head. A new policy has been passed by the […]
NPR
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Counties File Thousands of FCC Map Challenges
(TNS) — Time's running out for local governments to make their last pitches for a bonanza in federal internet expansion funding. Challenges to the Federal Communications Commission address maps and broadband availability in the U.S. are due Friday. Pennsylvania counties have been mounting challenges to the accuracy of the...
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
Special elections to fill three vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives scheduled for February 7
Special elections to fill vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Districts 32, 34, and 35 are scheduled for February 7, 2023. The Allegheny County Democratic Party voted to nominate the District 32 candidate on December 11 and the District 34 and 35 candidates on December 17. The Republican Committee of Allegheny County nominated the Republican candidates on December 17.
echo-pilot.com
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
977rocks.com
Seneca Valley Students Raise The Bar At Mock Trial
A group of local students are being recognized following their impressive performance in a statewide competition. Seneca Valley High School’s Mock Trial team recently placed third out of 49 teams competing in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral Classic. 13 9th through 12th graders in Seneca’s gifted program spent...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Eagle announces its January “Pets of the Month”
The Butler Eagle is proud to partner with the Butler County Humane Society to bring you the “Pets of the Month”, showcasing two of the wonderful pets up for adoption at their facility. Take a look at your January pets of the month below. Stefani. Stefani is a...
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
