Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO