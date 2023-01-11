Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
Farm and Dairy
Complete liquidation I B Diesel Service, real estate, major tools, machinery, and misc.
Owner Retiring – 14,800 Sq. Ft. Shop & Office – 6.6 Acres. On-site Live Auction With Online Bidding Available On Real Estate & Major Tools & Machinery. Large Selection Diesel Diagnostic Tools – Injector Rebuild – Engine Rebuild – Parts. Shop Press – Heavy Equipment...
echo-pilot.com
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For December 2022
The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel
Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market
After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
City of Pittsburgh launches new council after Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter open
PITTSBURGH — The Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter is a labor of love for Pittsburgh City Council members. “I don’t know where we would be without it the facility is beautiful, it’s a beautiful example of private-public partnership. That opening was a major feat for us,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill.
Local streets flooded with police signs; organizers hope to print more
It’s hard not to notice the blue police signs sprouting up through Brackenridge, Tarentum and Harrison. More than 1,000 in all, the signs are popping up in yards, parks and along streets in the week since the fatal shooting of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “What impresses me is...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
explore venango
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
newsnationnow.com
An old school gets new life as an apartment complex
(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
wtae.com
Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike
NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: A last goodbye and a final cost
Laurel: To a sad goodbye. Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was killed Jan. 2 in an incident that was a tragedy for his family and the community he served. On Wednesday, the massive turnout for his funeral spoke to his relationships with his neighbors as well as his respect within the law enforcement community.
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
