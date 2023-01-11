ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
echo-pilot.com

In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels

Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For December 2022

The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel

Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market

After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
LEECHBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
newsnationnow.com

An old school gets new life as an apartment complex

(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WFMJ.com

PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
NEW STANTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: A last goodbye and a final cost

Laurel: To a sad goodbye. Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was killed Jan. 2 in an incident that was a tragedy for his family and the community he served. On Wednesday, the massive turnout for his funeral spoke to his relationships with his neighbors as well as his respect within the law enforcement community.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

