ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #15/16 Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Who: #15/16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-20 SEC) What: Arkansas has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with Vanderbilt. When: Saturday – Jan. 14 – 1:00 pm (CT) Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Memorial Gymnasium / Ingram Court. How (to follow):. –...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Falls to Alabama in Barnhill Debut

Arkansas kicked off its home slate on Friday night and despite a big push in the final two rotations, the Hogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 195.525-196.525. While the team didn’t pull out a victory, the Hogs did outscore Alabama on three events: vault (49.150), beam (49.325) and floor (49.350).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Start Spring Season 2-0

SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team went 2-0 on the day to start the spring season, earning Head Coach Jay Udwadia his first win as the coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas started the day out with a tough matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Razorbacks got the early 1-0 lead taking the doubles point. In the top slot, Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva defeated their opponents 6-4 followed by a 6-3 win on court two from the duo of Adrien Burdet and Alan Sau Franco.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer

Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks open indoor season with Arkansas Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE – A new season starts this Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center, and the Arkansas squad will feature plenty of new faces making their Razorback debut. A live stream of the meet will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network + (link) while...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Host Tide in Home Opener

Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena. Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/12: In The Beginning

Good morning. 100 years of Arkansas men’s basketball has led to this day. The first of a three-part documentary celebrating a century of Razorback hoops premieres tonight on HogsPlus.com. We’ve got all the details on how to watch tonight. What else is steeping in today’s Brew?. Watch...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Return Home for In-State Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to face off against Little Rock on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Razorbacks begin the second half of the season at home after returning from the Toyota U.S. Open. It will be the first time Arkansas and Little Rock will compete against each other since 2019. Last year’s matchup against the two teams was canceled due to inclement weather.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Recruiting Updates

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Men’s Tennis Kickoff Spring in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team will open the spring season with two dual matches against San Diego State and UC San Diego on Friday, January 13. The Razorbacks will face the Aztecs at 12 p.m. CT at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club then take on the Tritons at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Northview Tennis Courts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy