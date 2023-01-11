Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #15/16 Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Who: #15/16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-20 SEC) What: Arkansas has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with Vanderbilt. When: Saturday – Jan. 14 – 1:00 pm (CT) Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Memorial Gymnasium / Ingram Court. How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Falls to Alabama in Barnhill Debut
Arkansas kicked off its home slate on Friday night and despite a big push in the final two rotations, the Hogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 195.525-196.525. While the team didn’t pull out a victory, the Hogs did outscore Alabama on three events: vault (49.150), beam (49.325) and floor (49.350).
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Start Spring Season 2-0
SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team went 2-0 on the day to start the spring season, earning Head Coach Jay Udwadia his first win as the coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas started the day out with a tough matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Razorbacks got the early 1-0 lead taking the doubles point. In the top slot, Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva defeated their opponents 6-4 followed by a 6-3 win on court two from the duo of Adrien Burdet and Alan Sau Franco.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer
Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks open indoor season with Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – A new season starts this Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center, and the Arkansas squad will feature plenty of new faces making their Razorback debut. A live stream of the meet will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network + (link) while...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Host Tide in Home Opener
Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena. Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/12: In The Beginning
Good morning. 100 years of Arkansas men’s basketball has led to this day. The first of a three-part documentary celebrating a century of Razorback hoops premieres tonight on HogsPlus.com. We’ve got all the details on how to watch tonight. What else is steeping in today’s Brew?. Watch...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Return Home for In-State Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to face off against Little Rock on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Razorbacks begin the second half of the season at home after returning from the Toyota U.S. Open. It will be the first time Arkansas and Little Rock will compete against each other since 2019. Last year’s matchup against the two teams was canceled due to inclement weather.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Kickoff Spring in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team will open the spring season with two dual matches against San Diego State and UC San Diego on Friday, January 13. The Razorbacks will face the Aztecs at 12 p.m. CT at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club then take on the Tritons at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Northview Tennis Courts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimmy Dykes offers food to officials explaining foul call during Arkansas-Alabama
Arkansas and Alabama are facing off in Fayetteville tonight in a huge SEC showdown. Early in the 1st half, there was a bit of a skirmish between the teams that resulted in offsetting technical fouls. One of the officials came over the ESPN2 announce team of Jay Bilas and Jimmy...
Fayetteville Volkswagen dealer sues company over rival location in Rogers
A Fayetteville car dealership has sued Volkswagen, saying that adding another dealership nearby is "not feasible" and would violate its contract.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders
Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett’s Jan. 6 insurrection trial
An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett's January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
