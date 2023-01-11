Before any notable transactions get made to start the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking up and down the roster, trying to find where the biggest needs of the team are and how to fix them as well as they can. As of the first week of the offseason, the Steelers have about $17 million in cap space for 2023. Factoring in the cap ceiling going up and potential rollover, the Steelers can guesstimate that they have $27 million in cap space, although that number will be clarified later on. There are ways to clear some up, and Omar Khan is known for manipulating the cap. He will have to show it in his first full offseason as general manager.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO