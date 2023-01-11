Read full article on original website
Over the Monster
Who Will The Red Sox Target Next?
Wow, what a disaster. On the 13th of January, with every relevant free agent having been signed, the Red Sox and their $217 million payroll are without a starting second baseman or shortstop. Not only that, but their only player with any meaningful experience starting at either position in their entire career is their starting center fielder. There is no player on the 40-man roster who is ready to come up and contribute in 2023. The combination of low-balling Xander Bogaerts last offseason, bringing in a replacement whose throwing arm was deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes before the contract was even signed, and building up absolutely no depth at either position on the 40-man roster has left the team with an abomination up the middle. Karma is a bitch.
Over the Monster
So Hey, What If Masataka Yoshida Is A Superstar?
When the Red Sox were rumored as potential Kodai Senga suitors back in December, I wrote about the raw deal that players from Japan and Korea inevitably receive from Western fans and media. No matter what they achieve in Asia — up to and including proving themselves as possibly the most talented player on Earth, as Shohei Ohtani did in his final seasons with the Fighters — they are completely ignored by the West unless and until they decide to come to MLB. And when they do decide to come over, we unquestioningly assume that their success won’t cleanly translate to Major League Baseball. We get excited for their arrival, but brace for them to be busts, looking at their numbers and trying to parse out just how much worse they’ll be.
Over the Monster
How Much Power Is Left In The 2023 Red Sox Lineup?
The 2022 Boston Red Sox hit just 155 home runs, with Rafael Devers being the only player on the team to top 20. Power was down league-wide last year, but still, the Red Sox hit only the 20th most homers in Major League Baseball. Despite this deficiency, the front office...
Over the Monster
OTM Open Thread 1/12: It is Thursday
Happy Thursday. It’s been a rough 12 months for the Red Sox. And with several large holes in the lineup and no obvious answers, aside from Trevor Story healing remarkably fast, Boston is likely in for another tough 12. Do they make a trade? Do they sign, well, anyone? Will that even make much difference? Talk about what you want, fill out a starting lineup for 2023, and be good to one another.
Over the Monster
When Does The Window Open?
On Wednesday, the Red Sox brass (or, at least some of the brass — Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy, and Chaim Bloom were present, but not principal owner John Henry) sat down in front of the media to officially announce Rafael Devers’ contract extension. The principals once again reiterated their belief that they are building an organization that will consistently contend for championships, year in and year out.
Over the Monster
Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, and Death Itself
The Pod On Lansdowne boys are back to talk about Trevor Story and his untimely injury, which will keep him away from the Boston Red Sox for a number of months. What’s next for the club now that their presumed shortstop has been shelved, a-la Woody in Toy Story 2?
Over the Monster
Kim Possible: The Solution To The Red Sox Middle Infield Woes Is Waiting In San Diego
To quote Andy Bernard from The Office (the American version, none of that British crap around these parts), “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good ol’ days before you actually left them.”. The good ol’ days I’m referring to, of course, was...
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Getting to the Rafael Devers Extension Was Quite a Journey
If it were me, I would have asked Rafael Devers how much he wanted and given it to him on the spot, but that’s one of the many reasons why I’m not a GM. The real story of Devers’ signing has many more twists and turns. (Jen McCaffrey and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)
