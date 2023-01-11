ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kharkiv works to restore power after Russian shelling, difficult weather

The power cuts underscored the weakness of Ukraine's power system after three months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Officials have said about 40% of the system has been damaged. Energy workers in Kharkiv have been trying to repair power lines and generation capacity after the attacks, but difficult winter weather had added to the problems.

