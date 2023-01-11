Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
FAA system grounds all US flights, musician Jeff Beck dies, and more trending news
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 11:. A critical Federal Aviation Administration computer system that experienced an outage Wednesday and briefly halted all US flights provides airlines with a digital bulletin board of crucial safety updates. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Kharkiv works to restore power after Russian shelling, difficult weather
The power cuts underscored the weakness of Ukraine's power system after three months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Officials have said about 40% of the system has been damaged. Energy workers in Kharkiv have been trying to repair power lines and generation capacity after the attacks, but difficult winter weather had added to the problems.
Electric aircraft allows Ohio farmers to fly over their land, and more of today's top videos
These electric aircrafts allow farmers in Ohio to fly over their land, a zoo in the UK is celebrating the birth of critically endangered chimpanzee, and more of today's top videos. (7) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Saturday
SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday evening
