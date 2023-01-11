Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Happy Birthday to the late, great George Duke
Duke stood as one of the true master keyboardists of the late 20th century. In a forty plus year career, Duke performed with everyone from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa to Deniece Williams to Michael Jackson. Add to this his incredibly soulful singing voice, production work and ground-breaking arrangements on several Grammy-winning projects, and numerous film and TV scoring projects, and he amassed one of the most fascinating and rewarding careers in recorded music industry.
Vice
How Hermès brings its renowned savoir-faire to the art of upcycling
There is no luxury house on the planet more shrouded in secrecy than Hermès. Just saying the word feels somewhat luxurious — it’s pronounced “air-mez”, though French people often add a flourish of throaty rasp. By now, you will surely be familiar with the folklore surrounding the brand. Even if you have the money, you can’t simply buy Hermès bags — there are protocols, rules, much of which is the subject of #Hermès-related content on TikTok, which has currently amassed more than 3 billion views on the platform.
Vice
Richard Kennedy's work explores queer Black experience through art & opera
Ohio-born, Berlin-based Richard Kennedy works across performance, painting, and video to examine and celebrate the queer Black experience. Their solo exhibition Libretto Accidentale — recently on view at Peres Projects in Milan — featured textured abstractions of acrylic paint on linen, shredded-and-rethreaded paintings akin to remixed tapestries (all with excellent titles, like “Tameeka Had Gel’s Baby Hairs” and “Micro Braid Baddie”) and a video triptych.
Welcome to the Redhead Renaissance
Fire crotch. Fanta pants. Ginger minger. I grew up during some dark times for the ginger community, where comedies like South Park took cheap shots and it was a regular punchline in schools and beyond. I was in year eight in 2006 when The Catherine Tate Show aired an episode named “Gingers for Justice”, where protestors dressed as carrots and Duracell batteries to fight for the right to leave the house “hatless”. Then in 2010, I quoted most of the lines from Michael Kittrell’s passionately orated PSA, the viral YouTube video “GINGERS DO HAVE SOULS!!”. There was even a mid-noughties Facebook event for Punch a Ginger Day, which was then followed by an annual countercultural Kiss a Ginger Day on January 12. Years later still, the community had to campaign for Apple to rectify its ginger erasure in its emoji selection. All in all, things have been pretty dire.
Vice
7 of Cate Blanchett's most iconic outfits
Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented actors of her generation. Since breaking out with 1998’s Elizabeth, the Aussie star has collected two Oscars, four Golden Globes and countless other accolades for a myriad of virtuosic performances spanning the realms independent movies, Hollywood blockbuster and the stage. Cate doesn’t just transform into a character, she inhabits the role. Think of her nailing Katharine Hepburn’s clipped, transatlantic cadence in Scorcese’s The Aviator or Bob Dylan’s aloof North Central drawl in I’m Not There. And who could forget Cate as the glamorous Carol Aird, the mystical Galadriel, and, of course, the larger-than-life Lydia Tár.
The Crossroads of Art, History, Nostalgia and the Automobile.
Wayne Stadler takes automotive art to an exponential level. Kindred spirit Wayne Sadler and the FindingOldCars.com staff travel the road named, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" together. We have always acknowledged the artistic appeal of vehicles left to #RustInPeace but Wayne takes automotive art to an exponential level. Wayne is a self proclaimed nomad who travels North America looking for automotive art through the lens of his camera. Wayne once called "the rustographer" by a friend, now uses the term as his instagram handle.
