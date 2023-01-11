Fire crotch. Fanta pants. Ginger minger. I grew up during some dark times for the ginger community, where comedies like South Park took cheap shots and it was a regular punchline in schools and beyond. I was in year eight in 2006 when The Catherine Tate Show aired an episode named “Gingers for Justice”, where protestors dressed as carrots and Duracell batteries to fight for the right to leave the house “hatless”. Then in 2010, I quoted most of the lines from Michael Kittrell’s passionately orated PSA, the viral YouTube video “GINGERS DO HAVE SOULS!!”. There was even a mid-noughties Facebook event for Punch a Ginger Day, which was then followed by an annual countercultural Kiss a Ginger Day on January 12. Years later still, the community had to campaign for Apple to rectify its ginger erasure in its emoji selection. All in all, things have been pretty dire.

4 DAYS AGO