BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flights gradually resuming after FAA deals with key system outage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of flights were delayed across the country Wednesday, including some at Philadelphia International Airport, after an outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.The FAA said Wednesday morning that flight departures and normal air traffic operations are "gradually" resuming. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight." Travelers at the airport said the outage threw a wrench in their plans."I'm a...
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
Flight canceled or delayed by the FAA outage? Here's what airlines are offering travelers.
Several major airlines are waiving fare differences and fees for travelers whose flights were impacted by the FAA outage, but they need to act fast.
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind the chaotic outage that grounded flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines...
FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays
IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
Travelers fume as FAA issues nationwide ground stop: 'This is insane'
A traveler at Chicago O'Hare International Airport shares his 'traumatizing' experience after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to system failures.
US Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground Stop
(Bloomberg) -- Airlines began resuming flights after a system outage led US authorities to temporarily ground planes nationwide early Wednesday, a dramatic disruption to the air-traffic system expected to cause ongoing delays and cancellations. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Federal Aviation Administration said normal air traffic operations were “gradually” returning...
FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights
The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide and leaves passengers ‘frustrated’
A sweeping computer glitch that halted domestic departures early Wednesday left airline passengers confused, frustrated and stranded at airports across the country. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which pilots rely on for the latest information on airport and airspace closures and safety, had "failed," the Federal Aviation Administration said. Just before 9 a.m., the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the United States.
Harry Reid flights delayed, canceled after FAA system glitch
Several flights departing out of Harry Reid International Airport are delayed or canceled after the FAA system glitch Wednesday morning.
