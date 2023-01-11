ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
CBS Philly

Flights gradually resuming after FAA deals with key system outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of flights were delayed across the country Wednesday, including some at Philadelphia International Airport, after an outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.The FAA said Wednesday morning that flight departures and normal air traffic operations are "gradually" resuming. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight."  Travelers at the airport said the outage threw a wrench in their plans."I'm a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays

IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

US Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground Stop

(Bloomberg) -- Airlines began resuming flights after a system outage led US authorities to temporarily ground planes nationwide early Wednesday, a dramatic disruption to the air-traffic system expected to cause ongoing delays and cancellations. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Federal Aviation Administration said normal air traffic operations were “gradually” returning...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights

The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
NBC News

FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide and leaves passengers ‘frustrated’

A sweeping computer glitch that halted domestic departures early Wednesday left airline passengers confused, frustrated and stranded at airports across the country. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which pilots rely on for the latest information on airport and airspace closures and safety, had "failed," the Federal Aviation Administration said. Just before 9 a.m., the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy