KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren't alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. "There's a lot of pain right now that...
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Want A Good Meal? Stay Away From These Amarillo Restaurants.
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck
Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
How Does Amarillo’s Economy Look For 2023? Well, It’s A Mixed Bag.
2022 is now in the rearview mirror, and thankfully for a lot of us, right? It was a year of challenges from illness ravishing households between COVID and the flu, to the rising costs of just simply living. A lot of people saw their rent payments go up, their mortgage rates increase, and the cost of food skyrocketed throughout the year.
Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business
Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
KFDA
Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. "It's a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it's now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community," says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo
So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
The Ultimate Amarillo Dinner? Which Restaurants Are You Pairing?
One thing we have plenty of here in Amarillo is restaurants. It seems that anytime a new business is opening, it's a new restaurant. Now, I'm not complaining about this at all. Having a ton of options for eating is a good thing. We don't always want the same thing,...
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
With All the Great Reviews I Resolve to Try Tooms in 2023
So what if you could improve your life with something that you would actually like to accomplish? Something that you will feel good finishing because it is something doable? How about trying a new to you place in Amarillo?. I piqued your interest, didn't I? I like attainable goals. So...
Texas Is Getting Ready To Celebrate 100 Years Of Route 66
Today a press conference was held regarding a massive milestone, especially for those of us in this area. Route 66, the Mother Road, is getting ready to turn 100. Amarillo isn't wasting any time in getting ready for the world to be at our doorstep. A Massive Festival Is Planned...
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
KFDA
‘You don’t know joy until you’ve met someone with special needs’: Volunteers needed for special needs prom in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It's a prom night for those with special needs celebrated worldwide, including here in Amarillo and its back in full force since COVID-19. Night to Shine was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation and offers individuals with disabilities, ages 14 and up, an unforgettable prom experience.
New Year Brings New Food to Westgate Mall Food Court in Amarillo
Westgate took a hit last year when they lost a few food places in the food court. Places that have been around for a bit. Both Sonic and Corn Dog 7 were gone. So there has been some prime real estate in the mall for some great food places to move in.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
US 60 reopened in east Hereford
UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
