Amarillo, TX

Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck

Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
PAMPA, TX
Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business

Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo

So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
AMARILLO, TX
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
AMARILLO, TX
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
AMARILLO, TX
US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
