Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s upset of fifth-ranked Tennessee
In their most determined effort of the season, John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats flipped the script to knock off fifth-ranked Tennessee.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory
Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win ...
Antonio Reeves, Oscar Tshiebwe lead Kentucky over No. 5 Vols
Oscar Tshiebwe's 15 points and 13 rebounds helps lead Kentucky to a win over No. 5 Tennessee in a game that Wildcats coach John Calipari called a "slugfest."
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
