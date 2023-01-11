ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday. “You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart. Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021. “Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”

