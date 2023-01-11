ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

By The Associated Press
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoHLS_0kApgQ3i00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 9 a.m. Eastern after several hours.

However, delays and cancellations continued to snowball. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled.

The stop order by the FAA impacts almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. on Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights were expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or mobility.

Flights for the U.S. military’s Air Mobility Command had not been impacted, said Air Force Col. Damien Pickart, a spokesman for Air Mobility Command is responsible for all the troop movement and supply flights, such as the C-17s that carry the president’s motorcade vehicles when he travels, but also all the flights that transport troops from one base to another. Air Mobility Command was working with the FAA on the issue.

Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House to accompany his wife to a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes,” Biden said. “I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is.”

Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but they are spreading quickly to the West Coast.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back online, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Julia Macpherson was on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles on Wednesday when she learned of possible delays.

“As I was up in the air I got news from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage,” said Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania. Once she lands in Los Angeles, she still has a connection in Denver on her flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

She said there have been no announcements on the flight about the FAA issue.

Macpherson said she had already experienced a delay in her travels because her original flight from Melbourne to San Francisco was canceled and she rebooked a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

Are turbulence injuries on airplanes common?

Breakdowns in the NOTAM system appear to be rare.

“I don’t ever remember the NOTAM system going down like this. I’ve been flying 53 years,” said John Cox, a former airline pilot and now an aviation-safety consultant.

According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline in an effort to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the U.S. military flights were not impacted because the military has its own NOTAMS system separate from the FAA system and the military’s system was not affected by the outage.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

This is just the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced flight cancellations over the holidays amid winter storms and a breakdown with staffing technology at Southwest Airlines. They also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the COVID-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Family of missing West Virginia woman increases reward to find her

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A family member of a missing Vienna, West Virginia, woman tells 13 News the reward to find her was upped to $65,000 total. 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming is still missing, according to her family and the Parkersburg Police Department. Her family says she was last seen on Dec. 3, 2022, and […]
VIENNA, WV
WVNS

Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 P.M. on January 13 for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mega Millions at $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Not to be outdone by a recent fellow draw game, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $576.8 million. The jackpot has increased as a result of continued high volumes of play and unmatched numbers. The jackpot is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Princeton receiving new community center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Princeton is getting help from the federal government for a new community center. The City of Princeton is receiving $2.2 million with appropriations from Senator Shelly Moore Capito’s office to build a new community center in the city complex where City Hall is located.  This new community center […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at a local gas station in South Charleston on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased. Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Community searches for answers after medical facility closes

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A local dialysis center closes with little to no warning. “The seniors at McDowell County are the most vulnerable in the state. Dialysis is not a luxury. It’s a life-saving necessity. These seniors are now burdened with how to get to neighboring counties just to survive, this is an emergent and […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Treasurer Moore announces unclaimed property payouts top $2.2 million

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed more than $2.2 million in unclaimed property returns to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of December – one of the top 10 monthly payouts in the program’s long history. “With the launch of our West Virginia Cash […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Fayette County woman facing drug charge after traffic stop

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads. Fayette County Chief Deputy, Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year receive sponsor awards

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors during a ceremony at the State Capitol. The awards were presented earlier this week, on January 10, 2023. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Jalen Bridges makes his return to the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time in his collegiate career, Jalen Bridges will take the court at the WVU Coliseum as a member of the opposition. Bridges played three seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring to Big 12 foe Baylor after the 2021-22 season. “It will definitely be interesting to be on the other […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy