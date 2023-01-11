ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners No. 25 in CBS Sports way-too-early 2023 top 25

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
Another college football season has ended, and the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions for the second consecutive season. The Bulldogs decimated the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-7, in the national championship on Monday night. From the outset, it was clear who the better team was, but nobody foresaw it being that lopsided.

College football writers never opt to slow play their projections for next year. Barrett Sallee, one of CBS Sports’ best, already published his way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 season.

Oklahoma’s 6-7 season was its worst mark since 1998. It was an uncharacteristically bad season for a program that’s not accustomed to that level of performance. Brent Venables and his defensive staff took the defense’s struggles personally. Their transfer portal additions have been overwhelmingly defensive. Six of their nine portal signees play on the defensive side of the ball.

Barrett Sallee gave the Sooners his 25th spot in his early rankings.

OK, call it a charity ranking. The Sooners have a lot of work to do after their first losing season since 1998. Dillion Gabriel was just OK AT QB. His best receiver (Marvin Mims) and rusher (Eric Gray) have departed. There’s going to be some pressure on Brent Venables in his second season after his D gave up 30 points per game. A top 10 recruiting class should help. – Sallee, CBS Sports

Oklahoma’s defensive transfer portal additions and its composite No. 5 ranked recruiting class featuring two five-star defensive signees make a jump on defense extremely plausible. We will not know how everyone will mesh until we see on-field results, but there’s reason for optimism on Oklahoma improving from its uncharacteristic 6-7 performance in 2022.

