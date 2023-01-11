Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
UC Football Secures Another Wide Receiver From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats are replenishing their receiver room.
Virginia Basketball at Florida State | Scores and Live Updates
Score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the Virginia men's basketball game at Florida State on Saturday
NFL Draft Profile: Danny Kittner, Wide Receiver, Mary Marauders
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Mary WR Danny Kittner
