Pete Buttigieg rebranded the FAA's faulty NOTAM system to make it 'more inclusive'
The NOTAM system previously stood for Notices to Airmen but Buttigieg's office changed it to stand for Notices to Air Missions in December 2021.
newsnationnow.com
‘Premature’ to rule out cyberattack on FAA: Ex-NTSB official
(NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it experienced an outage in its computer system Wednesday that prompted a nationwide ground halt, and the White House ruled out a cyberattack. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted that there was no evidence of a cyberattack, and a preliminary investigation traced...
newsnationnow.com
Pilot: We’re just as frustrated as passengers with outage, delays
(NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an outage of its computer system called the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, and as a result thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Wednesday. Capt. Laura Einsetler, a commercial airline pilot, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour”...
newsnationnow.com
White House: FAA investigation a ‘top priority’
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system failure on Wednesday caused the first aviation ground stop in over 20 years, something that hadn’t been seen since Sept. 11, 2001. Now, the Biden administration said its top priority is figuring out exactly what happened to cause the...
Nationwide Flight Delays Tied to Engineer’s Mistake: Report
The cascading collapse of U.S. air travel on Wednesday caused by an air-safety system’s failure was attributed to human error, a senior official with knowledge of the matter told ABC News. An engineer conducting routine maintenance “replaced one file with another,” resulting in the breakdown, the official said. The cause of the system’s disintegration was not immediately apparent to Federal Aviation Administration staff, including the engineer in question. “It was an honest mistake that cost the country millions,” the official said. Reuters and Bloomberg News reported that FAA officials believed the outage to be tied to a corrupt digital file, which affected not only the main system but also its backup. A roughly 90-minute ground stop was issued by the agency after doubts were raised about the backup system’s functionality, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained to reporters earlier on Wednesday. The ABC News report did not identify whether the file the engineer had moved was the corrupted one pinpointed by agency officials.Read it at ABC News
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
GM Joins Forces With Tesla Against the Government
The Lyriq SUV, Cadillac's first-ever electric vehicle, is excluded from federal tax credits.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Mayor Pete's Major Problem
Several Republicans pointed their fingers at Pete Buttigieg following the travel chaos that swept across the U.S. this week. But is he really to blame?
newsnationnow.com
Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’
(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
gcaptain.com
Inadequate Lookouts Led to Collision Between Superyacht and Tanker in the Bahamas
Two crews not maintaining proper lookouts led to the December 2021 collision between a superyacht and a tanker near Nassau, Bahamas, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. The collision resulted in the sinking of the tanker and nearly $7.9 million in damages. The MY Utopia IV and oil products...
newsnationnow.com
‘Stuck here for a week’: Passengers irate as delays get worse
MIAMI (NewsNation) — It’s déjà vu for some air travelers this week. A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration system failure on Wednesday canceled or delayed thousands of flights — just weeks after a winter storm brought Southwest’s operations to a standstill. Stranded travelers are running...
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by...
newsnationnow.com
Bill would prohibit Buttigieg from private air travel
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) filed her first bill of the 118th Congress on Wednesday that would require Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his team to fly commercial only. The press release said it would only require Buttigieg to fly commercially until the FAA reauthorization...
navalnews.com
SEWIP roll-out continues to US fleet
In parallel, testing of the follow-on SEWIP Block 3 increment – which adds a non-kinetic electronic attack capability – is underway at a navy land-based test site. A first ship installation is in progress. A block upgrade program for the service’s legacy AN/SLQ-32(V) EW system, SEWIP is introducing...
newsnationnow.com
Supply chain woes make it hard to arm Ukraine and US: Report
(NewsNation) — In another six months, the military may need to choose between arming itself or helping Ukraine because of supply chain issues, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro warned, according to Defense One. Defense One, which first reported this story, wrote that Del Toro made the comment this...
generalaviationnews.com
Near miss as pilot lands on grass next to runway instead of runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. My student and I were doing...
