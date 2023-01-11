Read full article on original website
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Effects of rising costs causing Omaha business to close its doors
Owner Stacey Johnson opened Baked After Dark five years ago in Benson. Now rising costs have led her to close.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
WOWT
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. 6 News was told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and heating issues. Frustrated...
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska
UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
Arizona man sentenced for threats made over cell phone to Omaha locations
Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced today in Omaha for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication.
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
