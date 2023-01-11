ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M

Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
LINCOLN, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
OMAHA, NE

