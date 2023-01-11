Review: Singer Barbara Blue offers a great collection of new material

FROM THE SHOALS

Barbara Blue. Big Blue Records.

Known as the “Reigning Queen of Beale Street,” longtime vocalist Barbara Blue does indeed give us a taste of the Memphis regional blues sound on her 13th independent release as a soloist, scheduled for release on Jan. 27.

But she also offers a whole lot more, with a disc that runs the gamut from blues to soul to rhythm & blues to Americana. There are a few lighthearted moments, but the standout performances come when she goes deep with her roughened, road-weary bluesy vibe or tender with an introspective look at life.

She’s hard to categorize, and 11 of the 13 songs on this set are originals, many well thought out and executed to evoke pain, heartache yet also joy.

The wonderful title track is followed up a rowdy, rollicking and zany/off-kilter piece called “Nuthouse Blues.” Songs that follow tackle subjects such as severed relationships, the curse of beauty, and lost young love, then she rears back with strong emotions of a piece called “Too Far,” in which she sings about how she knows too much about herself and how elusive happiness is for some people you love.

Deep love and the yearning pursuit of it is a common denominator throughout much of the disc, which ends with “Song of the River” and “Trail of Tears.”

Blue has the ability to hook listeners with not only her subject matter, but the texture of her voice and how she delivers her messages.

Famed blues guitarist Ronnie Earl describes her as being “somewhere between an earthquake and a hurricane.”

While there wasn’t anything too hurricane-like or explosive on this disc, it’s an enjoyable, varied collection of well-done songs. It was recorded at the legendary NuttHouse Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Blue is a Pittsburgh native who spent time in Detroit as a musician for much of the 1980s before eventually winding up in Memphis, where there’s a Brass note on the Beale Street Walk of Fame in her honor.