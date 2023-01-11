ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement

Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely. The technology allows first responders to use devices in their...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday

A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY

ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes

It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON

In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
knau.org

Stuck rock climber rescued from Sedona spire

Coconino County emergency personnel rescued a stuck rock climber from a spire in Sedona Sunday. According to the county sheriff’s office, five climbers were attempting the Queen Victoria Spire off Schnebly Hill Road when the leg of a 25-year-old woman in the group became wedged in a crack during their ascent.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
MUNDS PARK, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing

The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?

Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy