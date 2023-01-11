Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement
Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely. The technology allows first responders to use devices in their...
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
knau.org
Stuck rock climber rescued from Sedona spire
Coconino County emergency personnel rescued a stuck rock climber from a spire in Sedona Sunday. According to the county sheriff’s office, five climbers were attempting the Queen Victoria Spire off Schnebly Hill Road when the leg of a 25-year-old woman in the group became wedged in a crack during their ascent.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
