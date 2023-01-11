Read full article on original website
Related
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
Laughter as Man Covers Parents' Home in Gift-Wrap: 'Best Christmas Present'
"How much did you pay for all that wrapping paper?" asked one TikTok user, while another suggested Millet "Do the outside" next.
Man Accidentally Breaks into Wrong Apartment, Leaves Home Spotless to Surprise of Owners
The Cleaning Fairy is a cleaning service run by a 27 year old man who is dedicated to providing thorough and meticulous cleaning services for his clients. On one particular occasion, he was hired to clean a friend's apartment and was told that he would find the key under the mat.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Husband Pranks Kids by Being Mean to Wife to Get Their Reactions and They All Passed the Vibe Check
They clearly love their mama!
Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips
Whitney and Nick Rowley decided to share their love of sports with their daughter, Cash, from a very young age Nick and Whitney Rowley have long been dedicated to a life of adventure, but things definitely turned up a notch after they welcomed daughter Cash. Now 6 years old, Cash joins her active parents on snowboarding adventures around the globe, knowing her way around a mountain after starting her journey with the sport from a very young age. Nick tells PEOPLE he bought Cash's first snowboard before she'd...
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Alligator Prepare to Attack a Bird Only to Be Eaten by Another Alligator Twice Its Size
Watch an Alligator Prepare to Attack a Bird Only to Be Eaten by Another Alligator Twice Its Size. There are plenty of instances when you have the thought “nature is wild,” but it doesn’t usually happen so close in proximity to you. In this video, the Twitter user used those exact words as he shared an encounter with two alligators and a bird. But the likely outcome isn’t what happens.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do in Calvert-St. Mary's This Week!
Hey Macaroni KID families! I hope the start of 2023 has been blessing upon blessings for you and your family! How are those resolutions coming?. This week is Hunt for Happiness Week (Jan. 15-Jan. 21) so, in honor of that, here are 5 things that make us happy at Macaroni KID Calvert-St. Mary's!
bookriot.com
Why Demonic Prep Boys Keep Appearing in the Dark Academia Canon
Time and time again I ask myself the question: Why do demonic prep boys keep appearing in the dark academia canon? Maybe we come to dark academia to experience impossibly old, dark, and mysterious academic institutions so we also need a mysterious boy. Maybe we come for that dark prep aesthetic so we need someone to fall for with leather loafers and a demonic soul. Or maybe we come to dark academia for dangerous magic — and so, what could be more fitting than a boy who embodies all that? Whatever it is, one thing dark academia authors are drawn to is demonic prep boys.
See How Erin and Ben Napier Turned Their Basement Into the Ultimate Play Area for Their Kids (with Swings!)
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
CNET
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
macaronikid.com
Love is in the Air
The holidays came and went like a peppermint scented hurricane and now we are in the bleak winter of January. Don't be discouraged, a colorful holiday is lurking just around the corner waiting to be celebrated with loved ones and brightly colored decorations! Valentine's day is a lovely and frivolous holiday to appreciate the ones you love and let your inner romantic show its beautiful self.
Man Brings Tears to Vendor's Eyes After Leaving a Generous $500 Tip
In a recent video, a customer approached a vendor with a simple question, "Are you closed?" The vendor was still open for business, and so the customer proceeded to ask if they could purchase a taco before the establishment closed. The vendor confirmed that they were still open and that tacos were still available for purchase. The customer then asked the vendor about the price of the tacos, to which the vendor responded that the cost was 40 pesos per taco.
‘Touron’ Attempts to Share Coors with Enormous Bull Elk, Goes Exactly How You’d Expect
The Roosevelt elk is one of nature’s most gorgeous creations, which means this touron is not about to be impaled, but beautifully impaled. Don’t get me wrong, I would never wish for someone’s impalement. But this Coors-chugging chap is simply begging for it himself. Admittedly, the Roosevelt elk is one of my absolute favorite animals, so I am biased here regardless. But the majority of my bias comes from my training as an animal behaviorist and work as a wildlife tech. Because man, is this beautiful bull holding back from running an antler through this ignorant fella, or what.
Comments / 1