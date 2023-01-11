Read full article on original website
2022 was the fifth warmest year on record
According to a new analyses conducted by NASA, the Earth’s average temperature in 2022 tied with that of 2015 as the fifth warmest on record. As our planet’s climate continues to warm, global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.89 Celsius) above the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951-1980).
Access to sunlight is critical for the survival of coral reefs
According to a new study led by Pennsylvania State University, when it comes to preserving coral reefs, what is going on above the water surface is as important as what is going on below it. By analyzing the productivity and biodiversity of the world’s symbiotic coral communities, the experts found that the maintenance of water optical quality in coral reefs is crucial to protect them and prevent reef degradation.
Vegetation impacts energy movement in the Arctic
Since 1979, the Arctic has warmed four times faster than the rest of the globe due to climate change. Increases in temperature have reduced the extent of sea, snow cover, and permafrost altered plant communities in the region. Such changes can have a significant impact on how energy moves between the land and the atmosphere, subsequently affecting weather and temperature patterns around the world.
Deep ocean fishes will get smaller as the water warms
A new study led by the University of Vienna has found that fishes living in the deeper parts of the oceans (below 200 meters depth in the water column) would most likely decrease in size as the climate continues to warm. According to the experts, this change may have major ecological effects, impacting a variety of marine ecosystems.
Comet will be visible for the first time in 50,000 years
During the following weeks, a newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past the Earth and the Sun for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet –called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first discovered it passing between Jupiter in March, 2022 – will come closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to our planet on February 1.
