ALBANY – The UAlbany Performing Arts Center is pleased to present a free screening of a love letter to Brian, Lesley, and Michelle, a film by Hettie Barnhill, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30pm on the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue. The event is part of a series of four shining the spotlight on local artists. Others in the series include actors Bianca Stinney and Ben Katigiri who will each perform the experimental play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (March 26 & 27). This past fall, guitarist Maria Zemantauski, percussionist Brian Melick and dancer La Nina collaborated in Flamenco Rhythms and the Capital Trio offered two concerts in October.

ALBANY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO