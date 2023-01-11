ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

“More Music Less Violence” Puts on Concert Gala at Capital Rep, Jan. 15

ALBANY – On Sunday, Jan. 15, join DJ Hollyw8d (in collaboration with Capitalize Albany Corporation) for the first annual More Music Less Violence concert gala at Capital Rep!. The performance lineup includes: Albany favorites Doc Horton and The Jay Street Band, Camtron 5000, The Leik, Quav13, Gianlife, Levi, Ovaia,...
UAlbany to Screen Dance Film That Addresses Race Relations in America, Feb. 9

ALBANY – The UAlbany Performing Arts Center is pleased to present a free screening of a love letter to Brian, Lesley, and Michelle, a film by Hettie Barnhill, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30pm on the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue. The event is part of a series of four shining the spotlight on local artists. Others in the series include actors Bianca Stinney and Ben Katigiri who will each perform the experimental play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (March 26 & 27). This past fall, guitarist Maria Zemantauski, percussionist Brian Melick and dancer La Nina collaborated in Flamenco Rhythms and the Capital Trio offered two concerts in October.
It’s Local 518 Thursday! January 12th

It’s Local 518 Thursday on WEXT Radio! Click on the artist/band and song featured on the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show to find out more about them, and support by listening to & purchasing the songs. Miss the show? Listen to it and previous ones at the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show webpage. Have music you want us to hear? Submission guidelines can be found at the webpage link too. Send us stuff!
