Clayton News Daily
Georgia Bulldogs now in pursuit of first three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-36
It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again. After Georgia (15-0) became one of...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Enters Portal
Senior tight end Ryland Goede has announced that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior. He has won two national titles for his home state team in the Georgia Bulldogs and will be immediately eligible. In a statement Goede released on Social Media, he took the time...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texans request interview with Rams' Thomas Brown, former Georgia running back
The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network reported Thursday. Brown, 36, has been with the Rams since 2020 and served as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach during the 2022 season. He also helped coach the team's running backs later in the season. The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after posting a 3-13-1 record in his lone season at the helm. Houston is said to be looking for a younger coach to grow with a youthful team, per the report.
Clayton News Daily
Former Alabama, Broncos RB Ahmaad Galloway dies at 42
Former Alabama and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway died in Missouri at age 42. Galloway, who played running back for the Crimson Tide and was selected by Denver in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, was an English teacher at a St. Louis middle school. Police and emergency response found Galloway during a welfare check at his apartment after he didn't come to work or respond to the principal concerned about his whereabouts, she said Thursday. Galloway's apartment was not disturbed, Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid told WVTM in Missouri. "... So we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue," Reid told the outlet. Galloway played a significant role in the Alabama backfield as a sophomore and junior, following NFL first-round pick Shaun Alexander at running back. A knee injury knocked Galloway out of his senior season. He totaled 1,540 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior. --Field Level Media.
