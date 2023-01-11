Read full article on original website
Related
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
US could suffer heavy casualties if China invades Taiwan, war games indicate
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would bring heavy casualties not only to China and Taiwan, but also the U.S. and Japan, one of Washington’s leading think tanks found after it conducted war game simulations, mimicking a 2026 Chinese invasion of Taiwan. These war games, conducted by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), went through 24 scenarios of what an invasion could look like. In the first three weeks of the invasion, more than 3,200 U.S. forces would be killed in action, about half as many casualties as the 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. This excludes casualties that might...
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Comments / 0