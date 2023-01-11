ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
Y-105FM

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
KCRG.com

Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
Q98.5

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WHO 13

Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
weareiowa.com

Momma Joy's pups have all been adopted...Now, it is HER turn at the ARL of Iowa

Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -ARL of Iowa, visits Iowa Live with Momma Joy... who raised her pups at the ARL. All her pups have been adopted...Now, it is her turn to get a new home. We also learn about TheraPets Training that happens Saturday at ARL Main. You can now order Gourmet Apples for both people AND pets as well as getting some new 2023 CatFlix & DogFlix shirts as part of a Valentine's Day gift package. Learn about training classes and how you can help foster an animal. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for more information!
ourquadcities.com

IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
