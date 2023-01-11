Read full article on original website
Related
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair
The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
Iowa Driver Allegedly Hit 120 MPH, When ‘Good Song Came On Radio’
If we're being honest with ourselves, many of us can identify with what allegedly happened to this Iowa dude. He allegedly hit 120 mph and when pulled over by an Iowa sheriff's deputy told him (allegedly) that it happened when "a good song came on the radio". I saw this...
Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa
Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
KCRG.com
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Is South Dakota The Fastest Driving State In The Country?
Let's get this out of the way first: The older I get, the slower I drive. Yes, that's me ahead of you on Western Avenue plugging along. The speed limit is 30, I'm doing exactly 30...and it's driving you nuts. But believe me, it's better that I've slowed down and...
Iowa DNR: Elk spotted in western, central Iowa becoming more common
More elk have been visiting Iowa more frequently than in past years, and social media has been giving them widespread attention.
There’s No Chance Iowa Isn’t One Of The Snowiest States…Is There?
A few weeks ago most Iowans experienced just how irritating an Iowa winter can be. Right around Christmas, temperatures were freezing, Iowa was blasted by snow and wind, and major highways were closed. When you think of states with terrible winter weather, Iowa should always be included in the top 10.
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants
DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
cbs2iowa.com
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
weareiowa.com
Momma Joy's pups have all been adopted...Now, it is HER turn at the ARL of Iowa
Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -ARL of Iowa, visits Iowa Live with Momma Joy... who raised her pups at the ARL. All her pups have been adopted...Now, it is her turn to get a new home. We also learn about TheraPets Training that happens Saturday at ARL Main. You can now order Gourmet Apples for both people AND pets as well as getting some new 2023 CatFlix & DogFlix shirts as part of a Valentine's Day gift package. Learn about training classes and how you can help foster an animal. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for more information!
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
ourquadcities.com
IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0