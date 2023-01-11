Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -ARL of Iowa, visits Iowa Live with Momma Joy... who raised her pups at the ARL. All her pups have been adopted...Now, it is her turn to get a new home. We also learn about TheraPets Training that happens Saturday at ARL Main. You can now order Gourmet Apples for both people AND pets as well as getting some new 2023 CatFlix & DogFlix shirts as part of a Valentine's Day gift package. Learn about training classes and how you can help foster an animal. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for more information!

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO