Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Former Mueller prosecutor: White House 'digging a hole deeper' by failing to answer classified doc questions
Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann says the Biden administration has dug itself a deeper hole by failing to answer questions about the handling of classified info.
Comments / 0