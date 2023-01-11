Win Tickets to See Rod Stewart With Cheap Trick at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in Campton, New Hampshire. It was amazing, and unexpected. But the good beer is hardly scratching the surface of this quant tasting room. So, to...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
New Year, New Brew: Celebrate 2023 With Tickets to Portland on Tap You Can Buy Here
The new year is finally here, and that means not long until Portland on Tap. The epic event of the winter will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Cross Insurance Arena 12-8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023. They'll be tons of beers for you to try...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Boston 25 News WFXT
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused in fatal shooting of Maine man
A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in Maine. Daniel Lafrenier, 31, of Rochester, is being held without bail in connection with the killing of Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick, Maine. Police responded to a Katabel Lane home before 8 a.m....
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Dr. Geoffrey Clark Dies at Age 84
Dr. Geoffrey Clark, the husband of Portsmouth former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, passed away Tuesday at the age of 84, according to an announcement from the New Hampshire Democratic Party. The couple moved to Portsmouth in 1973 and became deeply involved in the community, serving on over 40 boards...
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0