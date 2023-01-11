ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
Vice President Harris to visit Tonopah to highlight clean energy economy

TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
