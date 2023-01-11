TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

