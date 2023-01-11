Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
AZFamily
White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden’s aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel’s office said in a statement Thursday. The documents were located in a storage area in the garage and then an adjacent room, the statement...
AZFamily
Vice President Harris to visit Tonopah to highlight clean energy economy
TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
