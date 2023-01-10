Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ICL Group (ICL) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ICL Group Ltd ICL need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
NASDAQ
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock Jumps 21.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares rallied 21.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. Shares...
NASDAQ
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For FYT
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.32 per unit.
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $142.33, changing hands for $142.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX)...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SYK - 1/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SYK rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
NASDAQ
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
Inogen, Inc. INGN recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report, fourth-quarter...
NASDAQ
South Korea Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, accelerating almost 170 points or 7.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,385-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian market is...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:. KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: HBI, TA, WEN, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 1.7% recently. Hanesbrands (HBI) was gaining 4.4% in value after saying it expects Q4 net sales slightly above the top...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
NASDAQ
Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. iQIYI,...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Comments / 0