ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Weekend forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 14, 2023. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. A wintry mix is likely to enter the area on Monday, associated with a winter system moving across the central...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Warming trend this weekend

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 13, 2023. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up.
boreal.org

Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups

Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
ESKO, MN
boreal.org

Former state legislator Roger Reinert running for mayor of Duluth

Reinert has served on the city council and in both houses of the Minnesota legislature. Plus, he’s helped the DECC when they needed leadership. And he’s a combat veteran, and current officer with the U.S. Naval Reserve. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
DULUTH, MN
trfradio.com

One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over

A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Hermantown Police Nab Juvenile Car Thief

HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – After noticing a vehicle driving carelessly in a business parking lot Tuesday night, a Hermantown Police officer determined the car was recently stolen in Duluth. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Loberg Avenue. A short chase ended safely...
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy