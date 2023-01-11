Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Weekend forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 14, 2023. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. A wintry mix is likely to enter the area on Monday, associated with a winter system moving across the central...
boreal.org
Warming trend this weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 13, 2023. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
northernnewsnow.com
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
boreal.org
Former state legislator Roger Reinert running for mayor of Duluth
Reinert has served on the city council and in both houses of the Minnesota legislature. Plus, he’s helped the DECC when they needed leadership. And he’s a combat veteran, and current officer with the U.S. Naval Reserve. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
kdal610.com
Hermantown Police Nab Juvenile Car Thief
HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – After noticing a vehicle driving carelessly in a business parking lot Tuesday night, a Hermantown Police officer determined the car was recently stolen in Duluth. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Loberg Avenue. A short chase ended safely...
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
979weve.com
Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
Comments / 0