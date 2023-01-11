Many people believe that tools are not essential for spiritual practices. After all, you only need your body, mind, and intuition to change your life or reality. However, some people use tools to direct their energy and hone their intentions. Remember, some objects can be handy. This belief is especially true if the material came from the earth, like crystals and plants. The important part is that you feel comfortable and at ease with your spiritual practice. So, if you feel like you need a tool to help you focus, here is how to use crystals for your spiritual needs.

