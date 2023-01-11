Amsterdam, 13 January 2023 – Today, Azerion has announced that it will simplify its reporting structure by merging the parent company Azerion Group N.V. and Azerion Holding B.V.. As a result, the surviving entity Azerion Group N.V. will publish one report with the interim unaudited results for the fourth quarter 2022 and one set of consolidated financial statements for the full year 2022.

1 DAY AGO