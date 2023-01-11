Read full article on original website
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Eyewitness News
Immigration reform roundtable discussion planned in Hartford this morning
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One of Connecticut’s senators said he’s trying to tackle immigration and that Connecticut can play a bigger role in immigration reform. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy planned to host roundtable discussion Friday morning in Hartford. The discussion comes on the heels of a trip...
