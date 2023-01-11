Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left a lot of ideas for us to develop – we are committed to delivering all of them”

Read full article on original website
Related
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo
Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Jeff Beck was the guitar hero's guitar hero: Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Vince Gill, Steve Stevens and more pay tribute
While the concept of the guitar hero is as old as rock ‘n’ roll itself, new heroes arrive for each new generation – with only the most remarkable players earning an immunity to the sands of time, capable of wielding influence over generation after generation after generation.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Guitar World Magazine
Sting guitarist Dominic Miller: “You gave Jeff Beck a tennis racket and a transistor radio, he’d make it sound perfect”
The Sting guitarist mourns a long-lost Gibson ES-335 and reveals a fondness for ’60s Telecasters as he joins us for this edition of Bought & Sold – a safe space for gear obsessives to talk shop. What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?
Guitar World Magazine
From Periphery's jazz turn to Måneskin's team-up with Tom Morello: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson wants to work with Meshuggah and Thundercat – and says new Polyphia music is coming in the summer
The prog virtuoso hopes to push Polyphia's sonic versatility even further by linking up with the Swedish extreme metal outfit and bass extraordinaire. Polyphia’s latest recent album, Remember That You Will Die, was celebrated for two reasons. One, it featured yet more of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s boundary-pushing progressive electric guitar playing, and two, it called upon a range of high-profile guest musicians.
Guitar World Magazine
Best octave pedals 2023: fast track your way to fat guitar tone with these powerful pedalboard additions
It’s the secret sauce of so many great guitar players, a staple of ‘boards worldwide, and a must-have in your armory. Whether you want to add some low-end girth to that heavy riff, or a sparkly high-end to your solos, the best octave pedals are guaranteed to spice up your guitar playing.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck – the ultimate interview: one of the electric guitar's most prolific innovators reflects on his sprawling career
Since starting out with the Yardbirds nearly 60 years ago, Jeff Beck defined guitar virtuosity. On the eve of his 2009 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he talked about his storied past, then-recent shows with Eric Clapton and his plans for what would become his 10th album, Emotion & Commotion.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78
Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani, Vinnie Moore, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Alex De Rosso and more team up for new album in support of military vets
Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: Brothers In Arms will arrive February 3, with partial proceeds going to the Fisher House Foundation. A handful of A-list electric guitar heroes have been recruited by guitarist Brian Tarquin for a new studio album that will be released in support of military veterans. Titled...
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May pays tribute to Jeff Beck: “He was so unique, and so influential on every guitarist I've ever met in my life”
Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78 earlier this week. Representatives for Beck confirmed the guitar legend passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. In a new video posted on social media, May speaks on the “extraordinary loss” of an...
Guitar World Magazine
Boss expands its Katana amp range with upgraded entry-level combo,100-watt head and Waza 2x12 cab
Each new unit builds on existing Katana products, promising improved live versatility, enhanced features and, for the cab, tones inspired by British stack speakers from the 1960s. Boss has announced the latest entries into its highly popular Katana family of guitar amps – the Katana-50 MkII EX combo, Katana-Artist MkII...
Guitar World Magazine
Tal Wilkenfeld on Jeff Beck: “We’ve lost our favorite guitarist, and one of the most intelligent, intuitive people I’ve ever met”
In the wake of Jeff Beck’s tragic passing, countless names from the bass world have paid tribute to one of the most influential guitarists in the history of rock. Bootsy Collins, Billy Sheehan, Duff McKagan, Suzi Quatro, Stanley Clarke, Will Lee, and many more have offered heartfelt tributes. “Jeff Beck has left the building and it is a lonelier place without him,” Paul McCartney posted on social media. “God bless Jeff and his family.”
Comments / 0