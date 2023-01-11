Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
5 Android Apps for Designing and Buying Your Own Custom T-Shirts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can find countless online brands and physical outlets for buying t-shirts. However, most of those companies offer pre-designed tees. If you’re looking to design and...
makeuseof.com
Editing Colors in Photoshop: 7 Tools You Need
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since launching in 1990, Adobe Photoshop has been the go-to editing tool for many photographers. You can make several adjustments to your images within the app, with a wide selection of tools available for beginner and advanced editors.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Hide Apps on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sick of people snooping through your phone's contents? We can teach you different ways to hide apps so that no one accidentally stumbles upon them. With...
makeuseof.com
How to Make Multiple Copies of an Object in Photoshop
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sometimes a photo edit requires you to make multiple copies of the same object. Making multiple copies of an object is easy with Photoshop. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to do it in three easy steps.
makeuseof.com
How to Send Handwritten Messages on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to spice up the way you send messages on your iPhone, look no further. Apple has a feature that allows you to send handwritten messages on your iPhone.
makeuseof.com
The Best Google Pixel Watch Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best smartwatches have a whole host of available accessories that can be used to enhance their performance. Similarly, it's easy to customize their look with cases and watch bands, and the Google Pixel Watch is no exception.
makeuseof.com
AirPods Case Flashing Green? Why and How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Did you notice your AirPods case flashing green just as you were about to enjoy your favorite song or podcast? When this odd problem happens, you probably realize that you can't connect your AirPods to your iPhone or other devices.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix the "Local Device Name Is Already in Use" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Local device name is already in use error is not particularly unusual. If you work with any type of network, even a local network, you are quite likely to encounter it at some point. Luckily, it is also usually easy to resolve.
makeuseof.com
How to Record Calls on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are times when you need to record calls on your computer - for purely legitimate reasons. Windows allows you to do so, but the feature is disabled by default.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Google Home Routines
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is nothing nicer than waking up in the morning with the curtains already open and the smell of your favorite coffee filling the air. While that may seem like a luxury reserved only for those with housekeepers, you'll be glad to know that you can actually do that too without hiring any help. This is all thanks to Google Home's Routines feature.
makeuseof.com
Count Push-Ups Using Python and Your Computer’s Camera
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can use many projects to strengthen your skills in computer vision and Python. One of these projects is creating a simple push-up counter using Python. You can write this project's program in a single file.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’ve ever tried to format data into a graph, you’ve no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
makeuseof.com
How to Get Back on Track (Fast) After a Work Break
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Taking time off work is crucial for your health and well-being, whether it’s summer vacation, Christmas break, or time away from work for any reason. However, it can be tough to get back on track afterward. Craving another vacation right after you have had one is common, but it can leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed pretty quickly.
makeuseof.com
Refurbished Mac vs. Used Mac: Which Is Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first instinct when buying a device is to get a new one. However, with Macs, you might find that the prices are above your budget for the specs you desire. In this case, you can explore other options like used or refurbished Macs.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best iOS Health and Fitness Apps That Launched in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Health and fitness is an essential focus driving Apple’s hardware and software development, so if you own an Apple device, you’ll already know there are many first-party resources to support your physical and mental well-being.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Inability to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. High Contrast mode helps users with low vision and photosensitivity see the Windows operating system elements clearly. Microsoft even introduced the ability to tweak high contrast themes and use preferred colors. But some users are unable to turn off high contrast mode on Windows and have trouble with the excessively dark background.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Scroll to Top Button to Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It can take a bit of time to reach the top or bottom of very long webpages by scrolling up and down with the scrollbar. Some long pages include back-to-top button shortcuts for jumping straight to the top of them. However, not all websites incorporate such handy buttons.
makeuseof.com
5 Essential Tips for Using Universal Control With Your Mac and iPad
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple, at WWDC 2021, surprised us with the announcement of Universal Control, a feature that lets you use the same mouse and keyboard between a Mac and an iPad.
makeuseof.com
Working With Nodemon, the Node.js Monitor
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nodemon is a command-line interface utility that assists in building Node.js apps by dynamically restarting the node application when it identifies file changes in the directory.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Add Apps to Your Startup on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chances are that you use a certain set of applications every time you work on your computer. It's very inconvenient to launch them one by one on every system startup.
