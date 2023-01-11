Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Police foot chase causes Texarkana school to lockdown. A police foot chase...
Shreveport Man Murders His Grandfather in 3rd Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested Dalton Robinson (12/30/1997) for his suspected involvement in the January 12th, 2023, murder of his grandfather. On January 12th at 10:40 a.m. officers were called to a deceased person in the 400 block of Washington Street. As officers arrived on the scene Shreveport Fire Department declared the victim deceased. Officers notated severe head trauma to the victim.
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
KSLA
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
KSLA
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Bossier Police Seek Two Suspects in Car Theft and Fraud
On 12/15/2022 a report was made in reference to theft of a motor vehicle and theft of bank and credit cards. The victim told police that all of her cards were in the vehicle when it was stolen. It was reported that the victim's card was used at a business on North Market street. Video was obtained, and stills of the suspects were released to the public to help find them. The video showed a white male and female were together in the store attempting to use the victim's card.
Caddo Sheriffs Searching for Missing 22-Year-Old
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Shreveport man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
Bossier Police Searching for Violent Criminal Suspect
On December 25, 2022 Cordell Wade became involved in a physical altercation with the victim in which he violently assaulted her. Cordell was recently released from jail on a similar incident that occurred Christmas time of 2021. His whereabouts in relation to this crime is being sought. Anyone with information...
KSLA
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street on reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found Sidney Francis Robinson, 77, with severe head trauma. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered lacerations.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
KTBS
More crime cameras coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - More cameras will be added throughout the city to help with the fight against crime. District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced legislation that received unanimous approval to fund the purchase of cameras for access by the Real Time Crime Center. Taylor referenced the recent crime-riddled weekend that left a woman dead, a child and others injured by gunfire.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
KEEL Radio
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.https://710keel.com/
Comments / 0