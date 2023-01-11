ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dozens of delays at MSP Airport due to icy conditions, recovery from FAA outage

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on domestic flight departures following an overnight computer outage that led to widespread delays.

As of 7:50 a.m., the FAA said "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually" across the country.

While working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system, the FAA earlier in the morning ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's website shows there were nearly 60 delays as of 8 a.m. At the same time, there were over 4,300 delays in United States airports, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware .

MSP Airport officials say continued de-icing of aircraft by airlines will likely impact departure times through at least the morning. Runways, taxiways and ramp areas are continuing to be treated by crews.

White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the FAA outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said.

If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

