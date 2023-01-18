ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Write Off These Pet Expenses on Your Taxes – Here’s How

By Nicole Spector
Our furry companions are everything to us , but they tend to rack up quite a bill, especially amid inflation. A recent Forbes study found that 63% of pet owners said inflation has made it more difficult to pay a surprise vet bill. A report from Rover found that 71% of pet owners have seen the cost of pet food and treats, toys and vet visits go up this past year. Turns out that pet owners who itemize their tax deductions might be able to offset some pet-related costs by writing them off come tax filing time .

Here are five potential tax deductions for pet owners (and pet fosters) filing their 2022 taxes.

Tax Deductions for Service Animals

If you have a disability that justifies use of a service animal, such as a guide dog, the following costs are tax-deductible as medical expenses.

  • Purchase of a trained animal
  • Professional training
  • Vet and medical care
  • Service-related costs such as grooming

Note: Emotional support animals do not qualify as service animals and are not eligible for tax benefits. To receive tax benefits for service animal care, taxpayers must be able to prove medical necessity and prove that their pet is trained to perform the specific service job at hand.

Deductible Business Expenses for Working Pets

If your pet has a bona fide job in your business — as a professional guard animal, for example — you can write off their care as a business expense provided you’ve saved receipts.

Tax Deductions for Pet Income

If your pet is making income (hello Instagram pet influencers!), you can and should claim this as business or hobby income on your personal tax return. You can then list the pet’s care as an expense for a deduction there.

Foster Pet Care Tax Deductions

Plenty of dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes and rely on fosters to take them in until they find them. If you’re fostering an animal from a qualified nonprofit, you can write off the following:

  • Unreimbursed care costs
  • 14 cents per mile driven while volunteering (excluding commute to and from the rescue organization you’re fostering with/from)

Wise2theBS
24d ago

I have fostered, taken care of, neutered, spayed spent countless money on vet bills and adopted my butt off for my WHOLE LIFE. I am 62 now. I have 4 left of my last rescues. They are now about 10 now because it was a litter. I won’t take anymore because I don’t want to leave them in a shelter in case something happens to me. People… adopt a needy animal. They will bring so much joy to your life. 💜🐾

Terri Smouse
24d ago

haha !! now ppl will go get pets to write them off and dump them at the shelters .. they should have proof every year it's the same pet.

Desirae Skye Walker
24d ago

i have a 6 months old foster kitten sleeping in my lap right now. I've fostered several dogs over the years but my problem is I end up failing and keeping them. now it looks like I failed with this kitten 🐾🐈🥰

