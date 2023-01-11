Read full article on original website
WBTV
Flights resume after FAA computer system outage
Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected.
WBTV
Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues
Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes.
WBTV
CMS parent of nonverbal student concerned after contract continues with transportation vendor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns from parents continue over a company the district uses to transport special needs students. Our investigation began after parents from Highland Renaissance Academy called WBTV with concerns after their kids were three hours late getting home last week. A spokesperson for the district told WBTV...
WBTV
National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County
National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County
WBTV
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
WBTV
Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year
Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death
WBTV
Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
WBTV
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman
2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration.
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County. 2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
WBTV
N.C. ski resorts welcome snow
Downed trees, pockets of power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms. Thursday's strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds.
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing at officers and an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and entering call around 9:39 p.m. in...
WBTV
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe has been involved in ‘suspicious activity’ around school bus stops. According to CMPD, the activity has occurred in the south Charlotte and Pineville areas.
WBTV
Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week.
WBTV
CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Office Mia Goodwin's death
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia. Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders to give first-half-of-year recap
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers.
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek. Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms late afternoon/evening. Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere. Weekend: Dry, just...
