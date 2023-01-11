ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Flights resume after FAA computer system outage

Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman

N.C. ski resorts welcome snow

Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say

CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Office Mia Goodwin's death

CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek. Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms late afternoon/evening. Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere. Weekend: Dry, just...
CHARLOTTE, NC

